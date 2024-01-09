Homeless tents on set up on 16th Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness put out a call Tuesday for volunteers for the upcoming 2024 Point-in-Time Count.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development-required activity is a one-night snapshot of the number of people experiencing homelessness in San Diego County. This year’s count is scheduled for Jan. 25.

“We’re looking for people across the region to join us for this vital activity,” said Tamera Kohler, CEO of the RTFH. “Although we’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm so far, there are areas around the county where we need additional volunteers to join us on the 25th.”

The count provides a one-day snapshot of the minimum number of San Diegans living in emergency shelters, transitional housing, safe havens and on streets and along riverbeds. It also collects data on the needs of those experiencing homelessness.

With one of the largest counties in the country, hundreds of volunteers are needed for the Point-in-Time Count.

The early morning count in 2023 identified more than 10,000 people living either on the streets or in shelters throughout San Diego County, a 22% increase over the previous year.

With deployment sites across San Diego County, there are opportunities for volunteers to stay in their communities and participate in the 2024 Point in Time Count.

“Every year San Diegans wonder what they can do to help make progress around homelessness,” Kohler said. “By participating in the 2024 Point in Time Count, you’re doing your part by providing valuable information about those experiencing homelessness while ensuring that our region gets the federal funding it deserves.”

To register to volunteer, visit https://sandiego.pointintime.info/.