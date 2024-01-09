A Caltrans crew repairing a highway. Courtesy Caltrans

Caltrans crews will begin closing all lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at Tavern Road in Alpine Tuesday evening, and continue the closures on weeknights through the month of January for culvert repairs and pavement work.

The interstate will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights.

All motorists will be detoured to the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road off- ramp, then re-enter the freeway using the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road on-ramp, a statement from the state Department of Transportation read.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

–City News Service