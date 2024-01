A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

At least one person died Sunday in a rollover crash on a remote road in the Pala area.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday near the 400 block of Pala Temecula Road, north of state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle ended up rolling down an embankment.

There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the victim. The person apparently died at the scene and was not immediately identified.

No other injuries were reported by the CHP.