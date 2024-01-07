A boy plunges into the ocean at La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

Following overnight rains, San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches on Sunday.

The county issues a general advisory whenever rainfall in the county is equal to or exceeds 0.2 inches. Officials put out more specific advisories and closures when bacteria levels exceed health standards.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations:

— Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

— Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline south of Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

— Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following areas due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— La Jolla, Children’s Pool;

— La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

— Ocean Beach, Dog Beach.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

City News Service contributed to this report.