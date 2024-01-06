Danielle Conklin, bottom left, is the owner of OHM Fitness in San Marcos. Courtesy photo

If you want to hear success stories, just go to Danielle Conklin. Conklin, who recently opened the first OHM Fitness studio in Southern California, said she’s surrounded by stories — including her own — that prove the benefits of Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training.

Conklin, a longtime athlete and mother, said she was a distance runner and ran 63 races in 12 years. By the time she reached her mid-50s, she had to find a workout that would be better for her body and joints.

“That’s when I found EMS training and fell in love with it,” Conklin said. “I now do 25 minutes, three times a week and it is so much better for my joints, muscles, and overall body.”

EMS training is a type of training that uses a wearable device that attaches to the body. Experts say the device stimulates your muscles through tiny electrodes, which accelerate your workout. Fans say the device allows people to reach their goals faster in less time.

OHM Fitness combines the wearable device with low-impact workouts to cater to all fitness levels.

Danielle Conklin. Courtesy photo

“I don’t wake up hobbling from pain,” Conklin said. “It helps me maintain my muscle tone and also with some muscle gain. The workout, in general, helps with weight loss, muscle gain, muscle tone, better movement, has less recovery because it is low-impact with high results.”

Conklin said she isn’t the only success story. Another OHM Fitness participant suffered from a car accident and strokes. Doing OHM allowed her to workout again and increase her energy levels. Other clients have seen health benefits such as reduced lower back pain, Conklin said.

EMS trainings are also making waves among parents who need to workout in less time.

“I can relate to the rigors of daily parenting life,” Conklin said. “I can relate to those who might be recovering from surgery or have the issues that might come with age. This all shapes how I interact with our clients, and I certainly am more empathetic. It definitely helps me know which OHM workout will work best for them.”

Anyone interested in trying an OHM Fitness workout can attend a free class. The studio also offers Styku body scans to get proper measurements of one’s body composition, which can be used to create more targeted workouts.

This is fitness of the future, especially with everyone’s high-paced hectic lifestyles,” Conklin said. “The workout is safe and a ton of fun too.”

For more information about OHM Fitness in San Marcos, go to ohmfitness.com/grand-plaza.

