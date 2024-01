A Caltrans crew repairing a highway. Courtesy Caltrans

Three freeway lanes on Interstate 8 in El Cajon will experience intermittent closures until early morning Tuesday for bridge work, officials said Saturday.

The three lanes will remain open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., and crews will have at least one lane open from 9 p.m.-5 a.m, according to Caltrans.

The westbound Main Street on-ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

— City News Service