Wet weather and slick roads apparently contributed to a chain reaction-style pile-up on the northbound 5 freeway at L Street in Chula Vista, but no injuries were reported.

According to OnsceneTV, the chain reaction started when the driver of the first vehicle hit the brakes for unknown reasons, triggering a pile-up of drivers who were unable to get out of the way in time.

Video from the scene shows several cars lined up by the side of the freeway with front-end damage.

No further details are available at this time.