A shelter program for homeless San Diegans dealing with inclement weather was activated Wednesday by the San Diego Housing Commission and the city of San Diego.

The following locations will open Wednesday:

— Father Joe’s Villages, Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., will accept up to 61 adults with an additional 11 beds for families with minor children or single women. Check-in at 4 p.m. throughout the night until full. Check-out at 5 a.m. Thursday.

— Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., will accept up to 62 adults. Check-in at 4 p.m. throughout the night until full. Check-out at 5 a.m.

— Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., will accept up to 28 adults. Check-in from 8-10 p.m. or until full. Check-out at 6:30 a.m.

— San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., up to 10 single women able to access the top bunks. Check-in at 5 p.m. throughout the night until full. Check-out at 7 a.m.

