San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team assists three horses in the 2024 Rose Parade in Pasadena. Courtesy San Diego Humane Society.

Six members of a San Diego Humane Society team traveled to Pasadena Monday to assist horses and their riders participating in the 2024 Rose Parade.

The Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team helped transport horses on and off site. They were also part of the effort to safely remove anxious and overstimulated horses from the parade to staging areas.

The team helped move three anxious horses from Scripps Miramar Ranch and their riders offsite after a horse named Zoom got stressed. Banks, a horse with the Cowboy Channel float, also needed to be removed from the parade after becoming overstimulated.

Smokey and Checkers, two horses with the Painted Ladies, were also transported by the Humane Society team to the staging area. A rider with the team also needed assistance.

The San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team, an all-volunteer group, has been part of the Rose Parade since 1996.