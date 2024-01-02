A Caltrans crew repairing a highway. Courtesy Caltrans

Up to three lanes of westbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon and La Mesa could be closed over the weekend while crews begin work as part of a project to extend the freeway’s service life, Caltrans announced Tuesday.

Lane closures will begin starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, stretching from West Main Street to Loren Drive.

Three of the four lanes of WB I-8 over El Cajon Blvd to close from 9pm Friday to 5am Tuesday for bridge work.

• From 5am to 9pm three lanes will remain open

• From 9pm to 5am crews will have at least one lane open.

The work is part of a $27.7 million project that will include replacement of aged pavement, as well as the installation of concrete railings, signs, landscaping and road enhancements. Caltrans says the project is expected to be completed this summer.

At no point this weekend will all freeway lanes be closed, according to Caltrans.

From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day, at least three lanes will be open, but between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., crews might allow only one lane open to traffic.

Caltrans said traffic conditions will be monitored during the work period and congestion might lead officials to detour drivers. The expected detour will divert some drivers onto northbound state Route 67, then westbound state Route 52, to southbound state Route 125 and back to westbound Interstate 8.

Weather conditions, traffic incidents and other considerations could alter the maintenance work schedule.

City News Service contributed to this article.