Caltrans crews repairing a bridge. Courtesy Caltrans

The California Department of Transportation will host a press conference Tuesday to provide details on two separate Interstate 8 pavement closures for bridge-repair projects, both beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The press conference will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Caltrans District Office at 4050 Taylor St.

In El Cajon, crews repairing the bridge deck could close up to three of four lanes on westbound Interstate 8 over El Cajon Boulevard until 5 a.m. on Jan. 9.

In Alpine in rural East County, crews replacing the Pine Valley Bridge approach slabs will close one of two lanes on eastbound Interstate 8 until 4 a.m. on Jan. 8. Both closures will move to Friday, Jan. 12 if heavy rain is in the forecast.

Everett Townsend, Caltrans District 11 director, will explain the pavement closures for the bridge projects at that time.

City News Service contributed to this article.