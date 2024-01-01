High surf covers the Ocean Beach Pier in water. Photo via @OtayMark X

Closed since October, high surf further damaged Ocean Beach Pier over the New Year’s weekend, according to authorities Monday.

Large waves of eight to 12 feet with sets up to 18 feet have pounded the 57-year-old pier at 1850 Ocean Front St. in recent days.

“The cycle of damage and repairs for the Ocean Beach Pier has been an increasing challenge in recent years — and one that we cannot prevent,” said Rania Amen, director of the City of San Diego’s Engineering and Capital Projects Department said Monday. “Our teams will monitor the situation throughout the storm season, and be ready to fully assess the structure, both above and below the water, once it is appropriate.”

In 2018, a study by consultants Moffatt & Nichol found that ongoing structural problems with the aging pier have caused it to reach the end of its useful service life. That study also determined that potentially replacing the pier is the best option for it in the long-term, given the ongoing costs of repairs and the need to modernize the facility, as well as anticipating future sea-level rise.

An Ocean Beach Pier Task Force comprised of volunteers nominated by local advisory groups and representatives from the City of San Diego, has been formed to study the possibility of replacing the pier.

Ocean Beach Pier has been closed several times over the past few years. The City of San Diego said it has spent $1.7 million to repair the pier during that time.

Ocean Beach Pier is expected to remain closed through early 2024.

City News Service contributed to this article.