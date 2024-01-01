U.S. Geological Survey Map shows the location of the earthquake on Monday morning.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 struck off the coast just south of Rancho Palos Verdes at 8:27 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The noticeable New Year’s Day earthquake, reported to be about 11 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes at a depth of about 7 miles, was noticeably felt by area residents.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn posted about the quake on X: “Did anyone else feel it? I did!” In response to hers and other posts, people replied that they felt mild shaking and vibrations.

Hahn also posted that there have been no reports of damage so far, although officials are still conducting assessments.

A Palos Verdes Estates Police Department dispatcher confirmed that there have been no injuries or damages reported so far in the area, and a watch commander at the Lomita Sheriff’s Station, which covers Rancho Palos Verdes, also said there have been no reports of damage.

