The Rock Springs Road Project at Nordahl. Photo credit: @sdcountydpw via X

Authorities announced Saturday that the Rock Springs Road Project in Escondido was closer to completion.

The San Diego County Department of Public Works said that the project is nearing the 75% completion mark.

The current status of the project, according to county officials, includes construction of:

1,750 out of 2,200 linear feet of new concrete sidewalk

395 out of 512 linear feet of new storm drains, and

Seven driveways completed between Rock Springs Elementary and Nordahl Road.

– City News Service