Palomar Health is continuing its heartwarming tradition, Gift of Love Day.

This special initiative is asking for stuffed animals to be donated from now until Jan. 3, 2024, which are then given to patients, allowing them to choose a comforting companion during their hospital stay.

Palomar Health is dedicated to reimagining healthcare by removing the fear associated with it. The healthcare system is committed to always providing extraordinary care to every patient. This initiative is just another contribution toward the overall mission of providing comfort, care, and support to its patients.

Inspired by the success and impact of this tradition since 2007, Palomar Health is extending an invitation to other hospitals throughout San Diego County to join in the Gift of Love Day tradition.

On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, community members and volunteers will distribute the donated stuffed animals to Palomar Health inpatients.

Margaret Mertens, director of Volunteer Development and Spiritual Care at Palomar Health has worked with Poway Interfaith Group to help foster a sense of warmth and care during the holiday season and the new year.

The process is simple yet impactful. Volunteers, guided by their compassion, individually select and distribute stuffed animals to patients at both Palomar Health campuses and the Rehabilitation Institute. Each stuffed animal comes in a clear plastic bag accompanied by a card, spreading the message of love and care.

“In the realm of healthcare, Palomar Health’s extraordinary care is an intangible gift that words can’t capture,” says Diane Hansen, president and CEO of Palomar Health. “Yet, the Gift of Love stuffed animals symbolize our commitment to providing our patients with comfort, passion, and support – a touchable expression of the extraordinary care we provide. We believe that a simple act of kindness can have a profound impact on the well-being of individuals facing challenging circumstances. So, your generosity will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we are privileged to care for.”

To make Gift of Love Day a success, Palomar Health is calling on the community to contribute by donating new stuffed animals. Donations will be accepted in both Palomar Health campuses’ lobbies from Dec. 18, 2023, to Jan. 3, 2024.

Drop off new stuffed animal donations and help Palomar Health continue to bring smiles, and comfort to patients in need and provide extraordinary care during Gift of Love Day. For more information, please visit www.PalomarHealth.org. To get involved, please contact Margaret Mertens at Margaret.Mertens@PalomarHealth.org.