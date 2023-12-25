A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman struck and killed near the Coronado Holiday Parade route on Dec. 1 was identified Monday by local medical authorities.

The deceased was identified as Cynthia Lorraine Guiten, 69, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner on Monday.

“The woman was killed crossing the 1000 block of 5th Street when she was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet sports utility vehicle two blocks from the parade on Orange Avenue,” the Medical Examiner said. “The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and called police.”

The victim was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, the Medical Examiner said.