One person was taken to a hospital after an MTS bus jumped a curb and crashed into several parked cars in the Sherman Heights neighborhood on Monday night, police said.

The San Diego Police Department responded to calls about the collision at 21st and Market St. around 5:18 p.m.

The driver, who said that he thought the bus was parked, was trying to get the mobility aid ramp down when the bus started rolling away and crashed into a tree, SDPD Officer John Buttle said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a possible open fracture to the right shin, police said.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Market Street were closed due to the crash.