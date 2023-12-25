Christmas tree recycling in San Diego. Image from city video

San Diego is celebrating sustainability with its 50th annual Christmas tree recycling program, which kicks off on Tuesday — Boxing Day.

Officials say the city has recycled approximately 52,153 tons of trees over the past half-century, or 104.3 million pounds. The trees are then turned into mulch, compost, or wood chips.

The city offers sixteen locations for residents to drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled, free of charge. Both green and flocked trees (fake snow) are accepted.

All tree stands, bags, netting, lights, ornaments, tinsel and other tree decorations must be removed. No artificial trees will be accepted.

San Diegans can also cut their Christmas trees into pieces and place them in their organic waste recycling green bins for pickup.

“Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar Landfill, and it helps the city meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high-quality mulch and compost that residents can pick up for free at the Miramar Landfill,” City Council President Pro Tem Joe LaCava said.

City residents can also load up to two cubic yards of compost and mulch for free at the Miramar Greenery at 5180 Convoy St.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program runs through Jan. 23. Yule logs are also welcome.

City News Service contributed to this report.