Those looking to put some twinkle in their holiday season can find it as several communities countywide are inviting visitors to enjoy their Christmas light displays.

The following locations offer some of the best and brightest holiday displays in San Diego County:

— The Forward House in Bankers Hill: 108 Ivy St. at First Avenue, from 5-10 p.m.

— The Carlsbad Christmas House: animated window display, swimming penguins, surfing Santa, Snoopy skating and three snow machines, 7607 Romeria St., from 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 31.

— Chula Vista Christmas Circle: Whitney and Mankato streets magically transform with holiday decorations and music between First and Second avenues south of H Street. From 5-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 26.

— Hotel del Coronado: The historic hotel at 1500 Orange Ave. transforms into a winter wonderland of ice and lights, sparkles and snowflakes including an outdoor ice rink.

— Jingle Bell Hill (Pepper Drive Lights): Off State Route 67 and Bradley at Solomon Avenue/Pegeen Place in El Cajon, 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 26.

— Escondido Eureka Lights: Synchronized lights at 3160 Crane Ave. with music broadcast via 89.9 FM, with over 14,000 lights and a Christmas show broadcast every night from 5-10:30 p.m. until Dec. 31.

— “Tinsel Town,” in Lakeside: 20-plus homes at 10248 Paseo Palmas Drive put on a Christmas show from 5:30-9 p.m.

— Lemon Grove/Lomita: A cul-de-sac at 2618 Sheri Lane turns into Santa Claus Lane with a light show starting at 6:30 p.m. repeating every 30 minutes with music on 89.9 FM. The display is from 5:30-9:30 p.m. through Dec. 31.

— Oceanside Harbor Parade of Lights: The Point Loma Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights includes over 100 vessels starting at 7 p.m.

— “Happy Lights Ramona” at 23542 Bassett Way features 30,000-plus lights animated to music on 106.9 FM using computer channels to control the lights. From 5:30-10 p.m. through Jan. 1.

— Starlight Circle/Sunburst Santee: Tomel Court off Magnolia. From dusk to 10 p.m. through Dec. 26.

— Tierrasanta: At 5306 Belardo Drive off Via Vlarta at Via Playa De Cortes, 100,000 lights and decorations sequenced and animated to music on 106.1 FM from 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 26.

