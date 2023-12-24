Santa San Diego style in front of an Ocean Beach residence. Photo by Chris Stone

Pleasant weather will continue for the Christmas holiday weekend with minimal impacts to travel across the region, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

High pressure aloft over the western states will bring a gradual warming trend with high temperatures rising to around average on Christmas Monday and up to five degrees above average on Tuesday.

Temperatures on Christmas Day are forecast around 64 to 67 near the coast, 67 inland, 66 to 71 in the western valleys, 57 to 64 in the mountains and around 70 in the deserts, NWS said.

Here are the high temperatures for Sunday and Monday–temperatures will be a little below normal in most areas Sunday but warm a few degrees Monday. Fair weather will prevail even though some clouds will linger Sunday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8PQzmZNR19 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 23, 2023

More interesting weather may be headed to San Diego County by the end of the week and into the new year.

A low pressure system moving inland through California some time around Friday into Saturday will bring a little cooling and a chance for showers.