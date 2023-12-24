A driver with his puppy in the car rolled his Mini Cooper on Sunday morning, but neither the driver nor the dog was injured. Courtesy OnScene.Media

A Mini Cooper veered into the center divider on State Route 125 in Bonita and flipped Sunday morning, but the driver was uninjured.

The accident took place around 9:29 AM when the unidentified man was driving southbound just north of Mt. Miguel Road.

Witnesses said the car suddenly swerved left, striking the guardrail, and then went into the center divider, where it flipped and then rolled.

Other drivers stopped and helped the man, who was uninjured. He told law enforcement that he thought he might have fallen asleep after being up all night.

Drugs and alcohol are not thought to have been factors in the crash.

The driver had a puppy in the car. The puppy was also not injured.