A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing to $638 million.

There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number. The one sold in Nebraska is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in Arizona and Missouri are each worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and the Powerball number was 6. The estimated jackpot was $626 million.

The drawing was the 29th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this article.