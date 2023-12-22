Thegiant Erickson Aircrane helitanker sponsored by SDG&E drops water on the Green Fire in October. Courtesy Cal Fire

A newly-installed helicopter water tank at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is built for resilience in a newly uncertain climate.

The water tank, an 8,500-gallon Heli-Hydrant, was installed in a secluded area of the park in order to supplement existing water sources by providing an additional accessible water reserve for firefighting helicopters.

The tank’s technology includes solar-powered backup batteries and an automatic fill valve to enable pilots to remotely refill the tank during their approach.

The tank will also serve as a reliable supply of clean water, preventing the issue of firefighting helicopters getting clogged with debris and becoming inoperable at crucial moments.

This expansion is particularly critical for areas west of Lake Sutherland, which previously had limited access to water resources for fire emergencies.

The Aerial Support to Regional Enforcement Agencies tank was funded by California Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, in order to shore up the region’s wildfire response capabilities in Escondido and surrounding areas.

“During my time in public office, I have witnessed the destructive impact wildfires can have on our region, such as the Cedar Fire that devastated East County and the community of Scripps Ranch 20 years ago,” said Maienschein in a statement.

“I am proud to continue to upgrade our resources to keep our communities safe. This Heli-Hydrant is an important asset that will help our first responders extinguish fires quickly.”

The tank is also the result of a collaborative effort between the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, regional fire departments, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Conservation is a collective journey that starts with people, grows through community action, and culminates into meaningful change,” said Lisa Peterson, executive director for the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “I am immensely proud of this collaborative triumph.”