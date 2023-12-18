A Cal Fire San Diego truck on a rural road. Courtesy Cal Fire

A fire at a mobile home in the Sunshine Summit neighborhood of Warner Springs Monday left two adults in need of housing and caused an estimated $200,000 damage.

The fire was reported at 5:38 p.m. on the 3500 block of Highway 79, with 20 firefighters sent to the scene.

It was knocked down at 6:29 p.m., preventing it from spreading to an adjacent mobile home valued at $300,000, said Capt. Brent Pascua of Cal Fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents, Pascua said.

It was unclear what caused the fire.