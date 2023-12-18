Each December, members of the Sycuan Tribal Council and the Sycuan Executive Team individually select a charity to donate to on behalf of Sycuan. Photo courtesy Sycuan Casino Resort.

‘Tis the season of giving.

On Dec. 7, Sycuan Casino Resort presented $180K to 25 different charities during its 2023 Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony.

Each December, members of the Sycuan Tribal Council and the Sycuan Executive Team individually select a charity to donate to on behalf of Sycuan.

The Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony has been held at Sycuan more than 10 times and has supported a variety of causes over the years ranging from social and health services to the arts and the environment.

“The Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony was founded in 2006 and is something we look forward to each year,” said Cody J. Martinez, chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. “The event brings together many diverse organizations and change-makers that are making a major impact in the community. This year, we are honored to support more than 20 organizations with a variety of admirable causes.”

Charities Involved: Alzheimer’s Association of San Diego, Alzheimer’s San Diego, America’s First Policy Institute, Bichon FurKids, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County, Children’s Book Party, Church of the Immaculate Conception – Music Ministry, ElderHelp San Diego, Garden of Innocence, Gary Sinise Foundation San Diego, Grossmont High Music Program, Monarch School, NAMI San Diego, Ocean Discovery Institute, Postpartum Health Alliance, Rady Children’s Hospital – Cancer Center, Rocking Horse Ranch, San Diego Youth Services, SAY San Diego, Sharp Guardian Angel – Shankar Sundaram, Skinny Gene Project, SOMBFAB – Some of My Best Friends are Bald, The Animal Pad, Thrive Outside San Diego/San Diego Foundation and Urban Street Angels.

For more information about Sycuan’s charitable contributions, please visit www.sycuan.com.