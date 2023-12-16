A woman carrying a raining cat’s and dog’s umbrella waits to cross a downtown street. Photo by Chris Stone

Warmer days are expected for San Diego County through the weekend, but cooler weather and potential rain are expected next week, forecasters said Saturday.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected through Tuesday, with chances of mild showers beginning Wednesday and daytime temperatures hitting the low 70s. Inland valley areas are expected to be clear and partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

A Santa Ana pattern will move east winds up to 25 mph through parts of the county this weekend, with expected gusts of 35 mph through passes and canyons. Fire weather conditions will be elevated in each of these areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The desert areas are expected to see highs in the lower 70s throughout the week, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s in the mountains.

Sunday’s weather in downtown San Diego is expected to be mostly sunny, with a chance of rain Monday morning. Downtown temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s.

Sunday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet, and a mixed west swell from 280 degrees and southwest swell from 210 degrees.

Snowfall was predicted at elevations above 7,000 feet.

–City News Service