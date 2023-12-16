Tail-wagging, friendly sniffs and barks filled the Gaslamp Quarter Saturday afternoon for the 15th annual pet parade.

The costumed owners got along well, too.

Dozens of dogs ruled at the Gaslamp Pet Parade, Expo & Pups in the Pub Party. No other type of pet was spotted as in some past years.

The canines seemed accepting as they rode on surfboards, in strollers, in handmade trains, fire trucks, a cannon and a flying carpet with music provided by marching bands from Hoover and Montgomery high schools.

Other dogs walked, decked out in their holiday best with costumes, antlers and dresses in sunny, 70-plus-degree weather.

The parade started at 1 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and K Street, went as far as E Street and then returned on Fourth Avenue.

Spectators, many with companion pooches, lined the parade route.

The festivities began at 10 a.m. with the Gaslamp Holiday Expo in the MLK park in front of the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter with activities including festive photo ops, dog treats, Santa Claus, holiday tunes and a variety of pet vendors showcasing their latest pet products.