A father and son stroll next to the Ocean Beach Pier at sunset. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego region can expect a sunny weekend with temperatures around 10 degrees above normal thanks to Santa Ana winds, the National Weather Service said.

“A Santa Ana weather pattern will bring warm and dry weather through Sunday, with areas of easterly winds gradually decreasing,” the agency said in its forecast.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 70s along the coast, high 70s in the valleys, mid 60s to low 70s in the mountains, and upper 70s in the deserts.

Surf will build at the beaches starting Sunday, with sets up to 6 feet and rip-current danger.

But the warm, dry weather won’t last. A Pacific storm is expected to bring rain to the region Wednesday through Friday.