The Nutcracker, 2022. Photo credit Samantha Zauscher

Golden State Ballet will host “The Nutcracker” beginning Friday, with performances through Dec. 24.

Audiences are invited to experience the magic of this beloved fairytale at the San Diego Civic Theatre, which features 24 professional dancers and 90 students from the award-winning Golden State Ballet Academy.

Dazzling scenery and costumes set the stage for Artistic Director Raul Salamanca’s new choreography, telling the tale of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince — all danced to live music from musicians of the renowned San Diego Symphony, including Tchaikovsky’s classic score.

Tickets range in price from $25 to $129. The performance runs for 2 hours and 10 minutes, including one intermission. Audiences should plan on arriving at least 30-45 minutes in advance of showtime.

Ticketing information is available at www.goldenstateballet.org/nutcracker.