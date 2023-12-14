Photo via Pexels.com

The National City Police Department’s annual “Christmas Giveaway” will be

from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

This year, the police department has partnered with the National City Police Officer’s Association, U.S. Marine Corps Reserves (Toys for Tots), Westfield Plaza Bonita,

National City Clergy Association, Walmart, Costco, Vallarta Supermarkets,

Chick-fil-A, and the National City Police & Fire Foundation, to bring this

holiday event to the city.



This special holiday event includes a sit-down breakfast with pre-selected families,

a gift giveaway for kids, and a meet and greet with Santa Claus! Each

participating family will also be given a holiday meal to take home with them.



This event provides a great opportunity for many officers, professional

staff, and volunteers to interact with participating kids and their families, and

to share the holiday-giving spirit with them.

