The Christmas tree in Ocean Beach. Courtesy Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association

Areas of low clouds will become more widespread Tuesday night, only to be driven back offshore by developing offshore flow on Wednesday.

This flow will expand through the end of the week, for dry and warmer days as a strong ridge builds aloft, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

Gusty Santa Ana winds will be possible at times, mainly along the coastal foothills and below passes.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be the coolest of the rest of the week. The mountains will feel the cooler conditions and not get above 50F. pic.twitter.com/kWzCcFtbdx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 12, 2023

Temperatures Wednesday are forecast around 64 to 67 near the coast, 68 inland, 68 to 73 in the western valleys, 57 to 65 in the mountains and around 71 in the deserts, NWS said.

Cooler weather is forecast early next week, with a small chance of rain showers.