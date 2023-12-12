Areas of low clouds will become more widespread Tuesday night, only to be driven back offshore by developing offshore flow on Wednesday.
This flow will expand through the end of the week, for dry and warmer days as a strong ridge builds aloft, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.
Gusty Santa Ana winds will be possible at times, mainly along the coastal foothills and below passes.
Temperatures Wednesday are forecast around 64 to 67 near the coast, 68 inland, 68 to 73 in the western valleys, 57 to 65 in the mountains and around 71 in the deserts, NWS said.
Cooler weather is forecast early next week, with a small chance of rain showers.