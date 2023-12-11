Property tax bills. Photo courtesy San Diego County tax collector’s office

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister is reminding property owners that the deadline to pay property taxes is today, Dec. 11. The total amount owed is $8.63 billion, $566 million more than last year’s total of $8.1 billion.

1,013,632 secured tax bills were sent in early October and are online to view and pay at sdttc.com. Taxpayers can pay online for free using an e-check (electronic check) and will get an immediate, emailed confirmation.

“More than 70% of taxpayers now pay electronically because it is secure, fast, and easy,” McAllister said.

The first property tax installment was due on Nov. 1, and will become delinquent after Dec. 11. The second installment is due Feb. 1, 2024, and becomes delinquent after April 10, 2024.

“Property taxes fund essential county and city services,” McAllister said. “Public health, public schools, and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars.”

Click here to see how property taxes are allocated.

Payment options and deadline details:

· Pay by e-check – Go to sdttc.com and pay before midnight, Dec. 11.

· Pay by mail – Mail postmarked payment before/on Dec. 11.

· Pay by phone – Payments can be made by phone at 855-829-3773.

· Pay in person – Visit one of the three branch offices before 5 p.m., Dec. 11.

Branch locations here.