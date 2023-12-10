Birds perch on empty Ocean Street Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

Strong high pressure over the Great Basin will weaken rapidly Sunday night and Monday, flipping our winds back onshore and bringing cooling and higher humidity west of the mountains through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said another surge of onshore winds from the north will start on Wednesday.

Good Sunday morning! Who wants some good news this morning? We have officially reached our earliest sunset of the year, and the sun will slowly start to set a little bit later each day! Here are the sunset times today:

San Diego: 4:43 PM

Palm Springs: 4:37 PM

Santa Ana: 4:43 PM pic.twitter.com/3B1CrrrFym — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 10, 2023

This next round of dry and gusty Santa Ana winds will become more widespread across Southern California through the end of the week as high pressure rebuilds over the West.

Temperatures Monday are forecast around 70 near the coast, 73 inland, 72 to 77 in the western valleys, 63 to 71 in the mountains and 71 to 75 in the deserts, NWS said.

After a period of thicker high clouds on Monday, skies should be fair, with warm days and cool nights into next weekend.