Strong high pressure over the Great Basin will weaken rapidly Sunday night and Monday, flipping our winds back onshore and bringing cooling and higher humidity west of the mountains through Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service office in San Diego said another surge of onshore winds from the north will start on Wednesday.
This next round of dry and gusty Santa Ana winds will become more widespread across Southern California through the end of the week as high pressure rebuilds over the West.
Temperatures Monday are forecast around 70 near the coast, 73 inland, 72 to 77 in the western valleys, 63 to 71 in the mountains and 71 to 75 in the deserts, NWS said.
After a period of thicker high clouds on Monday, skies should be fair, with warm days and cool nights into next weekend.