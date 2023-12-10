Across San Diego, the Kroc Center will serve 350 families, with approximately 1,500 children receiving gifts in time for the holidays. Courtesy photo.

In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, Navy Federal Credit Union is again partnering with the Salvation Army Kroc Center of San Diego for its Project Neighbors Holiday Giving by supporting two local families in need.

The program is Navy Federal’s commitment to positively impacting student lives and helping to develop communities where Navy Federal serves.

Project Neighbors Holiday Giving is part of Navy Federal’s flagship School Partnerships Program, a staple of the credit union for over 30 years.

Volunteers at the credit union will purchase clothes, toys, diapers, household goods, and food for select military and local families in need. Across San Diego, the Kroc Center will serve 350 families, with approximately 1,500 children receiving gifts in time for the holidays.

Navy Federal volunteers will drop off donations at the Kroc Center on Monday, Dec. 11.