New furniture and large-screen monitors at the Encanto club. Courtesy Cox Communications

Kids served by the Encanto branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego were surprised this week by a holiday makeover from Cox Communications and Mor Furniture.

Cox Charities provided a $10,000 grant for new computer technology and Mor donated $14,000 in sofa sectionals, tables, chairs and rugs.

The makeover included new Winbooks for the club’s technology station and a new e-sports gaming area with virtual reality headsets, while the new furniture gives the youth a comfortable place to do homework and relax.

“We’re grateful for the generous contributions from Cox Communications and Mor Furniture to the Encanto Branch for an e-sports gaming area and therapeutic lounge. This space not only addresses tech accessibility issues but also promotes social and emotional wellness in an underserved community,” said Brandon Baker, manager of the Encanto club.

The big reveal at the club was followed by a surprise holiday party complete with Santa Claus, gifts and boxes of holiday food for the youth and their families. The party included hot chocolate and a screening of “Home Alone.”

“Seeing the excited looks on the children’s faces when they saw their club transformation, e-sports gaming station and festive holiday party was priceless,” said Ingo Hentschel, Cox’s San Diego Market Vice President, who played Santa Claus for the occasion. “Our employees love to give back all year long, but it’s especially meaningful when we can fulfill children’s holiday wishes.”