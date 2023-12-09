Rock Church’s Toys for Joy. Photo by Chris Stone

Free haircuts at Rock Church’s Toys for Joy. Photo by Chris Stone

Rock Church head pastor Miles McPherson speaks with a volunteer. Photo by Chris Stone

Church members heard about devotion to God. Photo by Chris Stone

Used clothes were offered at Toys for Joy. Photo by Chris Stone

A free lunch was served. Photo by Chris Stone

Karen Crowell (center) helps give out toys. Photo by Chris Stone

Groceries were given at Toys for Joy. Photo by Chris Stone

At Liberty Station Saturday, it was a day of preparation for Christmas: a toy to put under the tree, food for the table, more clothing for the closet and a new haircut to look your finest.

All thanks to Rock Church.

The five-campus San Diego County church welcomed thousands of people at the 27th annual Toys for Joy at their Point Loma locale. They ran an additional event at their Chula Vista location.

More than 3,800 toys were distributed at the two locations.

Young children rounded a corner to find a hall lined with toys for infants to 11-year-olds. Some children took a few minutes to choose among the piles of delights.

Despite the recent movie, Barbie dolls weren’t so popular, but princess dolls, nail kits, jewelry makers and dinosaurs were on many kids’ wish list.

Parents lined up for groceries, checked racks for clothing, got free haircuts and received a free lunch. Families gathered in a grass area for games and music.

More than 400 households received groceries, organizers said.

Families were selected by schools and partner agencies and invited to the event. Many volunteers, sponsors, businesses and community partners worked together for the event.



But Miles McPherson, head pastor and founder of Rock Church, wanted to make sure that the material aspect didn’t override the spiritual component.

“All the toys and clothes are going to wear out, but the transformation God is bringing to your life is eternal,” McPherson said.

Central to the event was reminding people about the meaning of Christmas through the gospels, he said.

Indeed, volunteers spoke about God being the center of their lives and they hope to help others as an expression of their faith.

Said volunteer Kristina Alcaraz: “We’re showing people who Jesus is through us. It’s very important to me to show that we support San Diego in all ways and aspects.”

Joy Karen Crowell, a four-year Toys for Joy volunteer, said: “Watching the children be happy with smiles on their faces when they see that toy that they get — that’s why I do this. To make them very, very happy.”

She added, “Especially the ones who can’t normally get anything. This is probably the only toy that they will get.”

Denise Bowdler helped give hair trims.

She said, “Many people can’t afford haircuts these days with the price of haircuts. I mean it’s not cheap.”

Also cutting hair was Marquese Smith, a student with Riggins Urban Barber College in San Diego,

“I feel good helping the community, helping the kids look good for Christmas, giving back to the community,” he said.

Volunteer Tracy Kite also expressed her feelings about the annual event.

“It’s really special for me. Coming here touches my heart.”

Next weekend, Rock Church will invite other members of the community to receive gifts at other of their locations.