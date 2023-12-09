Ocean water testing in Imperial Beach. Photo courtesy of county Supervisors Nora Vargas’ office

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches due to sewage contamination from the Tijuana River.

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality reported closures due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards at the following locations:

Imperial Beach shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue

Silver Strand shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Water contact advisories were issued for the following locations:

La Jolla Children’s Pool

La Jolla Cove beaches

Avenida De La Playa beach in La Jolla

Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach

Tidelands Park shoreline in Coronado

Dog Beach in Ocean Beach

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at the official county website at sdbeachinfo.com.

City News Service contributed to this article.