The Loma Verde Community Center. Photo credit: chulavista.ca.gov

The city of Chula Vista hosted a grand opening of the upgraded Loma Verde Community Center Saturday.

The city had opened parts of the facility earlier this year, but the latest phase of upgrades includes a new aquatics facility, with two community pools and a splash pad. The project is based on community input, a city statement said.

According to the city, revenues from Measure P, the half-cent sales tax measure approved in 2016, funded $12.8 million for design and construction, while COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funding covered the remaining $8 million for the aquatics upgrades.

Construction began in late 2021. The previous facility served the community for 50 years.

The community center includes a new multi-purpose gymnasium, rooms for dance, crafts, fitness and games, as well as restrooms, pool shower/changing rooms and classrooms.

The recreation pool will be used for swim lessons and water play, while the competition pool is fully equipped to host swim and water polo competitions, as well as lap swimming.

– City News Service