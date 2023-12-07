Barry Soper was beaming.

The author and homeless advocate who spearheaded efforts to replace a vandalized menorah at the San Diego State University Chabad House was seeing it lit Thursday on the first night of Hanukkah.

He and several hundred others cheered amid tragic times for Jews in Israel and around the world.

After the previous menorah was torn down, Soper told Times of San Diego, “I said we’re going to get the biggest, largest, strongest menorah – made out of steel.”

The lighting — via turns of two keys at the base of the candelabra — brought to life flickering electric lights 20 feet up, blue as in the color of Israel.

The Jewish state’s travails were uppermost in many speakers’ minds.

Prayers were recited in Hebrew and English for the Israel Defense Forces at war with Hamas in Gaza. The 130-plus hostages were remembered,.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, who noted her being (at 34) the youngest Jewish member of Congress, said: “We do not shy away. We are not afraid. We know that it is our unique responsibility to find the light in the darkness. And that is what Hanukkah teaches us.”

After lauding the beauty and resilience of her faith community, the woman who represents SDSU in the 51st Congressional District closed: “So this Hanukkah, I’m reminded of our sacred task to repair the world and to bring warmth and light to even the darkest corners.”

Labeled “Rally for Light,” the event was held outside the Chabad House on Rockford Drive, with San Diego police (and former Police Chief Shelly Zimmerman) a visible presence.

There were no adverse incidents.

But there were trays of latkes (potato pancakes) with choice of sour cream or applesauce toppings. And jelly-filled donuts.

Also speakers including San Diego Councilmen Sean Elo-Rivera (Jewish) and Raul Campillo (noted for his efforts to combat antisemitic flyers in his San Carlos, Allied Gardens and Linda Vista district).

The $35,000 cost of the steel menorah wasn’t retired until the last moment, however. It was announced that the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation donated the final $8,000.

Several members of the SDSU Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi dressed up as Judah Maccabee, the warrior hero of the Jewish people. They handed out gelt — thin round chocolates wrapped in foil made to look like gold coins.

Hanukkah, also called the Jewish festival of lights, celebrates the Maccabean Revolt (167-160 BCE), and the story of a Jewish rebel also known as Judas Maccabeus vanquishing the evil Greek emperor Antiochus and rededicating the Temple in Jerusalem, where the miracle of the lamp oil lasting eight days occurred.

A more modern triumph also was noted Thursday.

The San Diego celebration was to be featured in a livestream aired globally with menorah-lighting events in Paris, Jerusalem, Australia and New York. A camera crew led by an East County man stayed in touch with directors via WhatsApp.

“San Diego is going to be shining all over the world,” said Chabad House director Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah.