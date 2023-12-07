A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Caltrans crews will close stretches of two highways for repairs this weekend – including one for most of the day – officials said.

The closures will affect all southbound lanes of State Route 125 in La Mesa early Saturday and the southbound Interstate 805 connector to eastbound State Route 52 near Kearny Mesa most of the day Sunday.

Here are details and Caltrans’ recommended detours:

The southbound lanes of SR-125 will be closed from Spring Street to Troy Street from 3-7 a.m. Saturday for guardrail repair. Motorists will be detoured to westbound State Route 94, exiting at Lemon Grove Avenue, turning right to eastbound SR-94 to meet southbound SR-125.

The SR-52 connector will be closed from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for bridge maintenance. Southbound I-805 motorists will be detoured to westbound SR-52 to exit onto southbound Genesee Avenue, turning left onto eastbound SR-52.

The maintenance work is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other considerations.

For real-time traffic information including lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance, and more, check out Caltrans’ Quick Map.