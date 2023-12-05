Onshore flow and slight cooling, particularly in the coast and valleys, is expected to develop across San Diego County Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast around 70 near the coast, 74 to 79 in the western valleys, 66 to 73 in the mountains and 78 to 82 in the deserts, meteorologists said.

Gusty winds in the mountains and desert slopes are set to return on Thursday likely peaking Thursday night with cooler temperatures and a rebuilding marine layer.

This trend will be short-lived, however, as warmer conditions and Santa Ana winds redevelop by late week.

Slow warming will likely occur Friday and Saturday west of the mountains as cold air advection leads to slight cooling in the mountains and deserts.

More substantial warming is forecast on Sunday when highs will range 4-10 degrees above seasonal averages and little change is expected through early next week.