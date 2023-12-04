Santa Ana Winds sway palm trees. Courtesy Southern California Edison

A Santa Ana wind event is set to sweep across San Diego County and Riverside County mountains and foothills toward the end of this week, though how strong it might be remains unclear as of Monday.

“For Friday onward, offshore flow looks to return as another area of high pressure aloft builds in the eastern Pacific,” said a National Weather Service statement.

“There is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding how strong this weekend’s Santa Anas will be as ensemble spread at Campo, per the EPS, is anywhere from peak gusts near 30 mph to as high as 60-70 mph at times.”

Prognostication charts published by the NWS showed high-pressure ridges ringing California by Friday night, including one over the Great Basin in Nevada and Utah, influencing wind patterns through Sunday.

“(Forecast models) currently support a more moderate Santa Ana event on Saturday and Sunday across areas susceptible to easterly winds, so namely across more of the Riverside and San Diego County mountains and foothills,” the Weather Service stated.

Forecasters could not yet predict the strength of the gusts, and no wind advisories had been issued as of Monday.

According to the NWS, sunny and warmer conditions and chilly nights are anticipated throughout the region, with average highs in the mid-70s to low 80s and lows around 50.

City News Service contributed to this report.