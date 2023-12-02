Small groups walking on Torrey Pines Beach. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Mild weather is expected for San Diego County next week, with cooler nights in the valleys and some light, warmer wind along elevated areas.

Along the coast, mostly clear conditions are expected through Friday, with high temperatures hitting the mid-70s. Inland valley areas are expected to be sunny through Friday, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

The desert areas are expected to see highs in the upper 70s throughout the week, with daytime temperatures ranging from the low to mid-60s in the mountains.

Sunday and Monday’s conditions for downtown San Diego are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 1 to 3 feet, and a west swell from 280 degrees.

No hazardous marine weather is expected through at least Thursday.

An onshore flow will bring cooling next weekend, with a small chance for showers west of the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

–City News Service