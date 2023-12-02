Posing with the new menorah at Chabad House in the College Area. Photo credit: Courtesy

A new menorah was installed Saturday outside the Chabad House, just east of San Diego State University.

This bigger, brighter and vandal-resistant menorah – it weighs 1,500 poiunds and is 20-feet tall – replaces one that was destroyed earlier this year in a suspected hate crime.

Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah, spiritual leader of the SDSU Jewish student community, and supporters were on hand Saturday morning when the menorah arrived from Florida, where it was specially designed and crafted by expert metal workers.

“It is a sign of hope, a sign of light fighting over darkness,” Boudjnah said.

The previous menorah was destroyed in March by suspected antisemitic vandals. That incident was the third time in two years in which the menorah – which graces the front entrance to Chabad House, on Montezuma Road – was badly damaged.

Local residents of all faiths mobilized in April to fund construction of the new menorah.

“I heard about the vandalism and I felt it was just horrible,” said Barry Soper, a Point Loma resident, who is spearheading fundraising for the menorah and other improvements at Chabad House.

“Whether it’s a menorah, a cross, or any other religious symbol, I know all San Diegans would be outraged by such destruction, and like me, do what they can to help restore these important icons.”

The College Area Jewish community will be joined by local leaders and students to dedicate and light the menorah on Thursday, the first night of Hanukkah.