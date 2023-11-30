Thousands of people will experience the magic of the season on the COASTER Holiday Express over the next two weekends. Santa, his Elves and holiday friends will be on board each decorated train that departs from the Oceanside Transit Center and travels to Solana Beach and back.

The holiday magic is extra special this year with new activities and decorations, live music and more!

The Holiday Express runs on Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 with departures at 10:15 a.m.,12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.



NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson and San Diego Food Bank CEO Chris Castillo will kick off this annual event with featured guest Santa Claus to celebrate the holidays and bring attention to the importance of food donations during this season.

Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the North County Food Bank to help the nearly 1.1 million people in the county who face nutrition insecurity.



Once on board, the sell-out crowd will visit with Santa Claus, carolers and holiday characters as they come through the train cars to perform and hand out gifts, fun activities and wish lists to children. More than 9,000 guests are expected over the two weekends.

