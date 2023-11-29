A woman checks a child in a car safety seat. Photo courtesy County News Center

San Diego County received two grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety Wednesday, one to support the county’s bicycle and pedestrian safety and the other to promote child car seat safety.

The first, a $125,000 grant from the OTS, is intended to allow the county’s Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities to promote safe practices for pedestrians and bicyclists and provide education about the importance of sharing the road.

“All San Diegans should be able to commute, pick up groceries or enjoy a bike ride without the fear of getting hurt,” San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez said. “Education is how we bridge the gap to a sustainable and safer future.”

The grant funds will specifically go to a social media education campaign, “open streets” events, providing cycling and scooter skills training courses and walking field trips with older adults and disabled residents to identify walking hazards, among other events and initiatives.

“Everyone deserves a safe environment to travel, regardless of how people get to places,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “The safety of people walking and biking on our roads is a high priority. Education plays a pivotal role in creating a strong road safety culture that prioritizes traffic safety, especially for our most vulnerable road users.”

The second grant, a $250,000 grant from the OTS, is intended to support the county’s Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Community’s efforts to educate parents and caregivers about the importance of child safety seats and making sure that every child in the community travels safely.

“This grant reinforces our dedication to raising awareness of the proper use and installation of child safety seats,” Jiménez said. “With this support, we can help strengthen families by offering valuable education and providing child safety seats.”

According to the county, funds will be used for a variety of community outreach events, education classes, distribution of child safety seats and training on the installation and use of child safety seats.

Both grant programs will run through September 2024.

–City News Service