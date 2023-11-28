A surfer heads out to catch waves just before sunset at Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

A series of mostly weak low pressure systems will bring cooling Wednesday through Friday, chances for showers and gusty west winds for the mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

A low pressure system currently situated just off the coast of northern California will begin to progress southeast along the coast on Wednesday. This will strengthen onshore flow and spread cooling inland.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday for all areas, with continued cooling into Thursday.

Temperatures Wednesday are forecast around 65 near the coast, 63 to 66 in the western valleys, 55 to 60 near the foothills, 49 to 57 in the mountains and 69 to 72 in the deserts, NWS said.

In addition to the cooler temperatures, winds will increase across the mountains and deserts and through the passes Wednesday afternoon and evening, with peak gusts 45 to 50 mph.

A ridge of high pressure is building after the low departs to the east this weekend. The ridge is expected to bring dry air and warmer conditions through at least the middle of next week.