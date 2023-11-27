Students helped by Reality Changers. Courtesy of the nonprofit

GivingTuesday imagined “a world built upon shared humanity and generosity” when it was introduced at New York City’s 92nd Street Y in 2012. That better world begins at home, with San Diego nonprofits striving to make our city a better place.

Here are 10 local organizations out of many that would make worthwhile use of your gift.

Animals — Not everyone in need is a human being. You can help animals in need by donating to the San Diego Humane Society, with all gifts on Tuesday matched, up to $50,000.

Culture — The best culture involves the local community. Vanguard Culture is advancing San Diego’s creative industries behind the region’s visual, performing, and culinary arts.

Education — Pay it forward to the next generation with a gift to Reality Changers, which prepares youth to become first-generation college graduates and agents of change in their communities.

Homelessness — It’s no secret that San Diego has a homelessness problem. One organization that isn’t pointing fingers but instead spearheading a solution, investing millions in new housing for homeless individuals, is Father Joe’s Villages. And it’s matching contributions on Tuesday.

Hunger — The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter comprise the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County. They jointly serve 400,000 people per month.

Immigration — Most Americans can count an immigrant among their ancestors. Today’s immigrants face challenges our families didn’t, from dangerous border crossings to deportation. You can help by donating to Jewish Family Service on San Diego, the largest provider of migrant shelter services in the Southwest.

Medical Research — The motto of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology is “imagine life without disease.” Your gift can help the institute create treatments and cures for immune system disorders.

Museums — It’s often overlooked because of its location across Park Avenue from the main section of Balboa Park, but the Veterans Museum recognizes a key part of San Diego’s heritage.

Seniors — When you’re a senior, you don’t often get second chances. Serving Seniors helps seniors in poverty live healthy and fulfilling lives, providing meals, social service visits and housing. They’re matching every donation on Tuesday.

Finally, Times of San Diego isn’t a nonprofit, but as an independent online news site that doesn’t have a paywall, contributions are appreciated. A monthly contribution equal to the cost of a latte would go a long way toward helping us provide increased news coverage for a better San Diego.