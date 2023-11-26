A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with another car near the international border at Tecate.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on state Route 94, about a mile west of state Route 188, between Campo and Dulzura near the Tecate border.

Medics gave the rider CPR, but he died from his injuries before they could transport him to a hospital, the newspaper reported. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Lanes in both directions near the crash site were closed for around 90 minutes for the death investigation, per Caltrans.

EB/WB SR-94 west of Bowmans Rd (about 1 mile west of SR-188) is blocked in both directions due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 26, 2023

The two people in the car that the motorcyclist collided with were reportedly unharmed.

City News Service contributed to this report.