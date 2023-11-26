A view of Batiquitos Lagoon. Photo by Luis Monteagudo Jr.

A Santa Ana pattern will serve some weak to moderate offshore winds Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

An abundance of high clouds will limit the afternoon heating, but the days will still be mild after some chilly nights.

High temperatures Monday are forecast to be 71 to 76 near the coast, 72 to 75 in the western valleys, 65 to 70 near the foothills, 55 to 64 in the mountains and around 72 in the deserts.

Tuesday will transition back to weak sea breezes, helping to raise the humidity west of the mountains, NWS said.

By Wednesday, San Diego County will begin to feel the approach of a weak Pacific storm system moving onshore to the north. It will drop southeast and be followed by another weak wave on Friday. These systems will cool temperatures further and bring a chance of showers.

By next weekend, another ridge will build east off the Pacific and initiate a warming trend with fair, dry and warmer weather for the first full week of December.